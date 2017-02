WATCH: River Otter slides on the ice in Yellowstone National Park Trending WATCH: River Otter slides on the ice in Yellowstone National Park Wildlife photographer Barrett Hedges filmed this adorable footage of a river otter enjoying the snow at Yellowstone National Park.

The photographer was watching a family of river otters on the Yellowstone River when an otter pup started running and sliding on the ice.

The pup continued to slide on the ice repeatedly for over an hour, and Hedges was lucky enough to capture the fun on video.