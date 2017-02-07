Game warden shoots tangles deer apart without harming them Trending Game warden shoots tangles deer apart without harming them A steady shot helped a game warden in Kansas save two wild animals.

Video showed two deer in Coffee County, Kansas locked together by their antlers.

Game Warden Lynn Koch came across the two bucks struggling to free themselves back in Decemeber. Koch and his partner chased the bucks for nearly a mile before the deer fell into an icy creek area.

"You wouldn't think two bucks locked together could run the way they did, but they moved at a pretty good clip," Koch explained.

The ice prevented the wardens from reaching the deer to help them, so Koch made a bold decision; he would shoot them apart.

Koch took aim, and fired, breaking the antlers apart and freeing them one another.

"Hit the antlers and broke the antlers apart. They probably had a little bit of a headache because it rattled their heads. But for the most part it didn't hurt them one bit," Koch said.

Koch says game wardens go through several training sessions each year, to help them prepare for the unexpected.