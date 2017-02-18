Police hail young boys as heroes for rescuing 4-year-old

(INSIDE EDITION)--Two 12-year-old boys are being called heroes by authorities after they rescued a 4-year-old girl with autism from drowning in a Texas pond on Thursday.

According to reports, the boys, Markuise and Cameron, were riding their bikes when a 4-year-old, Melody, tried to swing on a limb and fell into the water.

They boys then reportedly pulled the girl out of the water and ran to get help. Police were then called to the scene.

“The two 12 year-old boys who saved this girl are heroes in the eyes of RFPD. Thank you for your quick action,” Roman Forest Police wrote on their Facebook page.

Melody was reunited with her family at the hospital later that evening, police said.