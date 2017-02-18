Coach arrested for sexual relationship with teen in Alabama

(INSIDE EDITION)--An Alabama volley coach has been charged after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old who plays on the team.

Willyncia Joy Harper, 22, was charged on Friday with school employee engaging in sex act with a student under the age of 19 and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19, according to reports.

Harper, who is a volunteer coach at Clay-Chalkville High School, allegedly had numerous sexual encounters with the teen while the girl was at her father's house, according to reports.

The teen’s mom reportedly discovered the alleged relationship when she went to pick her daughter up from her dad's house in December and found Harper and her daughter alone. She grew suspicious and reportedly questioned the teen.

The teen’s mom said her daughter eventually admitted to having a sexual relationship with Harper after initially denying it.

'We took immediate action based on the allegations and notified the individual [Harper] that they would be charged with trespassing if they came on any Jefferson County properties,' said Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Craig Pouncey.