Cashier lets autistic boy help scan groceries

- A mother’s shopping trip was made much easier thanks to a thoughtful cashier at Tesco Lee Mill in the United Kingdom, February 5.

Emma Louise Passmore's son, Caleb, is autistic, and suffers from sensory processing disorder, which can make grocery shopping difficult. But according to a post shared by Passmore to Tesco’s Facebook page, one employee helped keep Caleb calm while at the checkout.

LEE MILL TESCO! I just want to say what fantastic service we recieved from a lady called carol on the checkouts at... Posted by Emma Louise Passmore on Wednesday, 15 February 2017

A Plymouth Herald report named the Tesco employee as Carole Ferguson, who saw that the three-year-old was getting agitated and asked if he’d like to sit with her and help her scan some items.

Passmore told the Plymouth Herald: “It is a lovely welcome change to have someone who is understanding rather than judgmental of a child who can appear to just be naughty.”

The photo of Caleb at the till had earned over 1,400 likes on Facebook at the time of writing.