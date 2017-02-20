2-month-old dies of starvation; mother charged

(INSIDE EDITION)--A Chicago mom has been charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly starved her 2-month-old son to death.

Shawnquail Minnis, 22, allegedly allowed her baby to become so skinny that authorities could see his facial bones and ribs through his skin, according to reports.

The baby, Jashawn McBride, was reportedly born healthy on Sep. 2014, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces, but just seven weeks later he died weighing only 4 pounds, 13 ounces.

Minnis reportedly found him unresponsive and called police. The medical examiner ruled that Jashawn died of starvation, according to reports.

Minnis, who is now seven months pregnant, was arrested Friday and held on $2 million bond. She's reportedly scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

As well as being pregnant, she reportedly has two other children in foster care.

Assistant public defender Toya Harvey says it's "unusual" that it took two years to charge Minnis and that the mother wasn't questioned after her baby's death.