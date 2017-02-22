Happy National Margarita Day!

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - It’s National Margarita Day
The day the nation pays tribute and honors on of the most famous drinks of all time - the margarita! The simple drink – made with tequila, triple sec and lime - is popular all over the world.
Here are some places in PA / NJ where you can celebrate:
Pennsylvania
-Allentown – Grain 536 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101
-Bensalem – La Hacienda 4201 Neshaminy Blvd, Bensalem, PA 19020
-Cranberry – El Toro Mexican Restaurant 7060 US 322, Cranberry, PA 16319
-Exton – Buho’s 115 Swedesford Rd, Exton, PA 19341
-Philadelphia – Distrito 3945 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
-Pittsburgh – Franklin Inn Mexican Restaurant 2313 Rochester Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237
-Wyomissing – Coastal Grille 2713 N Meridian Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610
New Jersey
-Mt. Laurel – El Azteca Mexican Restaurant 1155 Rt 73, Mount Laurel, NL 08054
-New Brunswick – Esquina LAtina Restaurant & Lounge 25 Liberty St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901
-Paramus – The Orange Lantern 15 E Firehouse Lane, Paramus, NJ 07652
-Princeton – Bahama Breeze 3535 US HWY 1, Princeton, NJ 08540
-Woodland Park – 709 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013
FULL LIST HERE: http://nationalmargaritaday.com/find-a-party/