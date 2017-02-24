Couple seals breakup with melancholy photo shoot

MICHIGAN (WTXF/STORYFUL)- Some people destroy photos of their exes after a break-up, but it would appear that's now out of date.

The new trend may be to take part in a break up photo shoot.

A least one couple did.

A friend of Harrison Bach and Jackie Martin tweeted a series of photos which the couple claim captured their last moments together in a melancholy photo shoot.

This couple says that while the photos are meant to be funny, there was nothing funny about breaking up, adding that their emotions in the photos are real.

In a statement to Storyful, Bach said, “I just wanted to make an ironic humor-based photo album taking a unique look at relationship photos. People frequently take nice ‘nature based’ photos of them and their significant other when their relationship is going great. My goal was to take photos in that same setting but this time at the point of the relationship where the couple is broken up or in turmoil.”

Interestingly, Bach also told Storyful that the attention the photos have received has caused him to look back and miss his ex-girlfriend. “I do miss her like crazy now,” wrote Bach to Storyful.