PHOTO: Officers shares cheeseburger with stray dog

- A Sheriffs' deputy proved that humans aren't the only ones he's there to protect and serve with an adorable photo showing him taking care of a stray dog.

The Twitter and Facebook pages for the Clackamas County, Oregon Sheriffs' Department shared photos of Deputy Davis and the dog chowing down on a cheeseburger inside the deputy's patrol car!

The Department says Davis found the pooch running loose on the street, and let the dog ride shotgun to dog services, in hopes someone would recognize him and pick him up.

Turns out this officer offers in-ride meals.