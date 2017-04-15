Finally! April the Giraffe in active labor

- The moment you may have been waiting for since February is finally happening for April the giraffe!

A New York zoo's livestream is showing her giving birth.

Adventure Park's YouTube streaming of 15-year-old April the giraffe is capturing the moment live.

A zoo spokesperson says the delivery could take all day Saturday. Typically, the front hooves appear first, followed by the snout.

The calf is expected to weigh about 150 pounds and be about 6 feet tall. Once the calf is born, the Harpursville zoo -- 15 miles northeast of Binghamton in upstate New York -- will have a contest to name it.

The YouTube livestream shows more than 600,000 were watching the blessed event, earlier Saturday morning. Millions have viewed the livestream since it started in late February.

April's mate, Oliver, is in an adjoining stall and can be seen pacing.

In early February, the park began prepping its Facebook followers for an impending birth. It launched a live camera view of its giraffe stalls and then got a corporate sponsor.

Since then, zookeepers Alyssa, Corey, and Joel -- plus the park's owner, Jordan -- gave regular updates on the goings-on at the park and in the giraffes' stalls. Alyssa could regularly be seen just before bedtime in the stalls, feeding the giraffes special treats of carrots and lettuce.

At times, keepers were forced to stay overnight due to brutal winter weather. On a few occasions, the weather took down internet service, including the giraffe camera, concerning fans and sending park workers into frenzies. They reported being bombarded with emails, calls and comments from April fans across the world when the camera would go down.

Conspiracy theories also plagued the park's comment threads from people claiming ideas from an elaborate April Fool's joke to April not actually being pregnant. But the park maintained any conspiracy theories were just that.

Finally, after weeks with no signs of a baby, the park said its staff and veterinarian, Dr. Tim, may have been wrong about the conception date.

During the long wait, the park capitalized on April fever by launching a set of giraffe emojis, available for $2.99. There are also shirts, plush toys, and text alerts with exclusive April-related content, available for a $4.99 subscription.

Whoever said April isn't earning her keep?

The park also parted ways with its original sponsor at the end of February, making way for Toys R Us to capitalize on its established mascot, Geoffrey the giraffe. Since then, the Toys R Us logo has been synonymous with April and Oliver's live feed.

The money the park is making from April's popularity is going to good use. After launching a separate website for all things April -- www.AprilTheGiraffe.com -- plus securing the new sponsor, the park announced it would make a $25,000 dnation to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

GIRAFFE FUN FACTS:

-Once the calf’s hooves appear, labor will be over within 30 to 60 minutes.

-Full grown giraffes can eat more than 100 pounds of leaves a twigs a day.

-Male giraffes are taller and heavier than females.

-The knobs on their heads are called ossicones.

-Giraffes move both legs on one side of their body as they walk.

-They can reach speeds of up to 35 mph.

-Giraffes sleep less than two hours a day.

-Female giraffes can become pregnant at just 5 years old.

-They live up to 25 years in the wild.