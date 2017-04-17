Firefighters rescue lucky ducklings from storm drain

MAPLE VALLEY, WA- Talk about lucky ducklings!
Firefighters in Washington state are being credited with saving lives once again. This time, however, they were heroes to a family of ducklings!
Then Engine 80 crew in Maple Valley Washington saved a number of ducklings over the weekend after they fell through a storm grate near their station.
Firefighters were able to remove the gate and fish the ducklings out with a net.
The firefighters were able to successfully reunite the little ones with their mother, but not before warning them to stay away from the street in the future!