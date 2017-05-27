2 men stabbed to death defending Muslim women

(INSIDE EDITION)--A man allegedly stabbed two men to death in Oregon after they confronted him for harassing two Muslim women onboard a train on Friday, reports said.

Witnesses said the suspect started yelling ethnic and religious slurs toward the two women, who appeared to be Muslim, on a MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Station, according to reports.

Three men reportedly tried to intervene during the alleged harassment and were stabbed, two fatally.

Witnesses said at least one of the woman targeted by the suspect was wearing a hijab.

The suspect allegedly told the women, "Get off the bus, and get out of the country because you don’t pay taxes here,” Evelin Hernandez, a passenger on the train, said.

When the men intervened, Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, allegedly attacked them. One man died on scene. The other died later at a nearby hospital.

A third man was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police said they detained Christian as soon as he exited the train.

Police said the two women involved left before police arrived and officers are trying to locate them.

After the attack, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on the President to denounce "rising bigotry" against Muslims.

“President Trump must speak out personally against the rising tide of Islamophobia and other forms of bigotry and racism in our nation that he has provoked through his numerous statements, policies and appointments that have negatively impacted minority communities," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said.