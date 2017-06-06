Homeowner: Bear who played piano also opened peanut butter, freezer

- Video of a curious bear wandering about a Colorado's woman home and testing his skills on her piano have gone viral.

Now, the woman who lives in that home, when bears aren't in it, is sharing more details about the bears activities inside the home.

Katie Hawley says the bear entered her home through a window, and was caught on a security camera wandering about the living room.

The bear didn't stop in the living room. He would later make his way into the kitchen, where he used his massive paws to open a jar of peanut butter, along with the freezer, where he ate a bag of mixed frozen berries.

Katie tells FOX 31 Denver that she loves bears, but maybe not so much when they are in her house.