WATCH: Bear family scales fence in Connecticut

Courtesy: Nicole from Plainville, CT

PLAINVILLE, CT- When most people think about springtime and spring time and warmer weather, they think flowers and bees.

For some parts of the United States, spring means bears and their newborn cubs are on the move!

One Connecticut woman could not believe her eyes when she looked into her backyard and spotted and entire family of black bears climbing over her fence!

A woman named Nicole shared video of the Momma bear and her four tiny cubs trying to scale her backyard fence.

One of the cubs had a tough time making his way over the top, and another used his wit to find a way under the fence.