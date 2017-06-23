Dallas Zoo gorilla, Zola, goes wild in the pool

Dallas Zoo via Storyful

DALLAS, TX (WTXF/STORYFUL)- A gorilla at the Dallas Zoo is ‘making waves’ on the internet after the zoo shared video of him having a blast in a plastic pool!

Video of Zola’s personal pool party was shared on the Dallas Zoo YouTube page on Tuesday.

The video starts off showing Zola waving his hands through the water getting used to things, before he jumps into action, showing off his finest dance moves.

The video has since made the rounds on social media, where some users took it upon themselves to add music to Zola’s routine, including the Flashdance classic ‘She’s a Maniac.’