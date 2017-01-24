Dog's instincts save family from house fire Digital Spoke Dog’s instincts save family from house fire A Philadelphia family owes its lives to their family pet when a house fire ripped through their house in the early morning.

The homeowner Aubrey Lomax Jr. told Fox29, “My son's girlfriend started screaming, ‘Everybody get up! Everybody get up! Everybody get up!’”

She was awake and able to save her one and a half-year-old daughter because the dog, “Jack”, woke her up by barking and licking her face, alerting her to the fire.

All seven people, including three children, made it out of the house before it was too late.

While the family picks up the pieces from the disaster, Jack is temporarily being cared for by Red Paw Emergency Relief, the Red Cross for animals.

Jennifer Leary, founder of Red Paw Emergency Relief told Philly.com that when her team arrived at the scene, the family and Jack were already outside. "When we walked up, the first thing they said to us was, 'He saved our lives! He saved our lives! He's our hero,' " she said.

It's not the first time she's seen humans crediting their pets. "You'd be surprised how often we hear that," Leary said. "Not just dogs — cats do it too."

Smoke detectors save lives too, but they’re not foolproof. Malfunctions can occur, and 24 percent of smoke alarm failures are due to dead batteries according to the National Fire Protection Agency.

Fortunately, the family had their dog’s love and natural instincts as back up. Watch the video to see how Jack saved the family.