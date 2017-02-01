Born second? Here's how your parents really messed you up Digital Spoke Born second? Here’s how your parents really messed you up What do Chris Hemsworth, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Jennifer Lopez, and Peyton Manning all have in common? Birth order! They were all baby number two. New research shows that they also defied the odds.

What do Chris Hemsworth, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Jennifer Lopez, and Peyton Manning all have in common? Birth order! They were all baby number two. New research shows that they also defied the odds.

If you have an older sibling and ever felt like you were a little bit of an afterthought, science has your back. According to a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, your parents might love you the same, but they probably devoted less time and care to you than baby number one. And yes, it messed you up.

Using data from Florida and Denmark, researchers found that across the board, by the time they were teens, younger siblings were more likely to get into trouble with the law and generally scored lower on standardized tests. The other thing they had in common? Their mothers took shorter maternity leaves for baby number two, and that they were more likely to be put in preschool sooner.

Certainly children born second can appreciate their parents being more relaxed with them, but they still need mom and dad to pay attention. But second born children don’t have to be a victim to birth order. Take inspiration from those successes who prove “second born” doesn’t mean “second best.”