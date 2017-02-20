Star Trek actor comes through with Star Wars gift for autistic boy Digital Spoke Star Trek actor comes through with Star Wars gift for autistic boy There may not be any debate more divisive among fanboys -- Star Trek or Star Wars? But when it came to an autistic boy and his dinner, Captain James T. Kirk used the force...of social media.

The Star Trek actor recently came through with a Star Wars gift for a father in need. A tweet that launched a social media grocery spree for some Star Wars branded Kraft Dinner.

Canadian Reed Botwright reached out on Facebook for help. His six-year-old son Everett is on the autism spectrum, and “one of his quirks revolves around food”.

@kraftfoods can you possibly help?👇🏻 Even if you still have just the shaped macaroni they can use current product for cheese sauce. https://t.co/4ScDn9Rpe1 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 15, 2017

It’s not uncommon for children with autism to be selective about what they eat, and Everett has gravitated to the Star Wars branded Kraft Dinner. He loved the limited-edition Star Wars shaped noodles, but unfortunately there were no more left in the town of Nanaimo.

Shatner’s tweet helped the story reach a lot of people that Botwright couldn’t, and people began tracking down dinner for Everett. People like Sandra Christenson, who found 80 boxes and tweeted out her help.

And while the product is no longer being made, Kraft was able to track down 144 boxes sitting in an American warehouse they’ve since given to the family.

Reed tweeted in response to the generosity, “Thanks everyone for your support! We have enough for a lifetime supply of Everett’s KD!!!”

Thanks everyone for your support! We have enough for a lifetime supply of Everett’s KD!!!https://t.co/0Cj7jfZs5g cc @kraft @WilliamShatner — Reed Botwright (@reedbotwright) February 15, 2017

We can find comfort in a favorite movie like Star Wars. It can come from eating a favorite meal. It can be giving a parent that little extra help they need. But few things are more comforting than putting a smile on a child’s face. Watch the video to see the community meal.