New York subway musician gives every dollar he makes to the homeless

A 26-year-old man who sings and plays guitar in the New York subway gives all of his tips to the homeless.

Will Boyajian plays with a sign next to him that reads:

“If you’re homeless or need help, take as much as you need from the case. #hopefulcases”

He told the New York Post, “It’s really wild, some people come up and take a dollar or take five dollars, some people come up and take eighty dollars… it’s not my job to judge, it’s just my job to give.”

Some days he’s made as much as $400 in tips and his goal every day is to make sure he has given away every single dollar. If he has money left when he’s done playing, he buys Metrocards and hands them out to people.

On why he started Hopeful Cases, Boyajian said, “When I first moved to the city… this dude got on the train…and was clearly homeless. The whole train moved away. None of us will ever experience that type of rejection in our lives.”

Leslie Glascock gave her daughter a dollar to drop in the case. “We need more people like that… I think it reflects New York so well.”

If you live in New York and want to help out, Boyajian told Faithwire, “We currently have 2 musicians, but If you know anyone who’d like to get involved, contact me.”

Now that’s what I call sweet music.