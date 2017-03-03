5-year-old recreates iconic photos for Black History Month Digital Spoke 5-year-old recreates iconic photos for Black History Month Of all the ways to celebrate Black History Month, one little girl and her mother found a way to make it empowering AND super cute. In the case of Cristi Jones and her 5-year-old daughter Lola, the best way to look up to someone is to play dress up.

The mother and daughter have spent February recreating photos of iconic black women every day, and sharing them on Twitter.

With every prop, pose, and hairstyle Lola gets a little closer to the great women that came before her. She also learns about what made these role models so great --Each woman’s contributions and achievements are truly amazing and unique.

Jones told The Huffington Post, “I wanted to highlight their accomplishments, regardless of their personal or political views. She just needs to know how they affected the world, so I picked women that could teach her a lesson in some way.”

Smiling or stoic, Lola’s admiration is clear in every photo. With every prop, pose, and hairstyle Lola gets a little closer to the great women that came before her, but it doesn’t end there.

“We watch videos and movies, read stories, and talk about the contributions and struggles of those who came before us,” said Jones.

And she gets to do it all with the most influential woman in her life -- her mother.