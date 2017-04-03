Thoughtful gift eases pain of lost parents Digital Spoke Thoughtful gift eases pain of lost parents When we lose a loved one, one of the hardest things is never hearing their voice again. That's why the birthday presents Heidi Paat gave to her two friends, Vanessa Mendoza and Norma Bates, is almost magical -- hearing their deceased parents speak again.

The messages came in the form of two talking bears from the Build-a-Bear Workshop, and Paat posted the reaction on her Twitter account.

Both of my best friends lost their parents over the past two years so I got them a bear with their parents' voice recordings on it 💓 pic.twitter.com/4UgD6wnqUE — heidi (@_Heidi10) March 23, 2017

As detailed on we are mitú, Mendoza heard her father who she lost to a stroke in 2016 say, “Estás chula amor… Estás chula madre…” (which translates to “you’re so cute my love, you’re so cute mami.”). And Bates got to hear her mother, who she lost to cancer, sing “Happy Birthday” as she had done all her life.

The 22-year-olds immediately burst into tears. “When I saw them cry it was making me tear up, which is why I stopped recording,” Heidi told The Huffington Post. “Vanessa is usually very sentimental but Norma doesn’t cry easily so I could tell that it meant a lot to both of them. After I stopped recording we all hugged and they couldn’t stop smiling and replaying it.”

I misss you, I love you! Always and forever daddy! 1year closer to seeing you again💛 pic.twitter.com/lO2aHUNpsJ — VanessaMendoza (@NesssaaM) March 24, 2017

Although the gifts were a couple of months late because Heidi was away at college at the University of Santa Cruz, the thoughtfulness more than makes up for it. If you want to give someone joy, watch the video for your next great gift idea.