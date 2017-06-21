First fully accessible water park opens in Texas

Waterparks can be the perfect way to have fun in the sun while keeping cool, but they’re not exactly designed with people with disabilities in mind. But a new water park in San Antonio, Texas is making sure that everyone can make a splash.

It’s called Morgan’s Inspirational Island and its operators describe it as the world’s first fully accessible water park. It is the sister park to Morgan’s Wonderland and in. keeping with their non-profit roots, both parks admit anyone with special needs free of charge.

The $17 million tropically-themed island paradise was inspired by founder Gordon Hartman’s 23-year-old daughter Morgan, who has special needs. One look and it’s clear that extra thought has been put into every aspect of the park to ensure that fun comes naturally. So when it’s time to hop on the River Boat Adventure ride, guests won’t find any ramps. Instead, it rises from the water to meet them. They’ve even designed their own custom waterproof wheelchairs.

Another special feature of the eco-friendly park is that it can quickly adjust the temperature of the water for those sensitive to the cold. And both parks provide guests with RFID wristbands so family can find each other easily at a “Location Station” -- A welcome sight to any parent in any crowd.

The park stated in a press release, “Those without disabilities and those with, including individuals in wheelchairs, guests with hearing and visual impairments and even guests on ventilators, will be able to play alongside each other and gain a greater appreciation of one another.”

Watch the video to see how this park is making this summer memorable for everyone.