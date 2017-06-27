Mount Sinai employs full-time therapy dog for children

There’s a new doctor in town at Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children's Hospital. Or should we say professor? Professor Bunsen Honeydew has just become the first dog to be a full-time employee in New York -- Making Mt. Sinai the 11th hospital across the country to have a facility dog.

The 18-month-old goldendoodle is part of the Paws & Play Program thanks to a grant by PetSmart charities.

Like his co-workers, Professor has received plenty of training to prepare him to work in a hospital. He’s a hard worker too, and sees close to 40 patients in his 40 hour week.

Young patients like two-year-old Aiden who was diagnosed with leukemia. His mother told FOX 5 how Professor is making a difference during a difficult time.

“It’s so hard to explain, but just the love that he has for Professor. It just makes everything...It makes what could be a horrible experience into something pretty amazing,” she said.

And older patients, like 18-year-old Abby Formas, are enjoying his company too. She has been dealing with numerous chronic illnesses for years, but Professor makes things easier.

“It helps me feel like someone’s there. Look at him and play with him instead of staring at someone shoving a needle in my skin,” she said.

While Professor makes his rounds, he creates relationships with patients that are both healing and therapeutic-- reducing pain, blood pressure, depression, anxiety, and fatigue with his support.

Watch the video to see what’s getting Professor a round of appaws.