Celebrate National Margarita Day with these tasty facts
LOS ANGELES - alt or no salt, on the rocks or frozen, everyone loves a margarita. But here are some facts about the iconic tequila drink you might not know:
- No one knows exactly when the margarita was invented, but it dates back to at least the 1950s, and maybe even earlier.
- The classic margarita is just tequila, cointreau, lime juice, and ice… but nowadays you can get a margarita in just about any flavor you can dream up, from pomegranate to “melted popsicle.”
- That salt on the rim isn’t just for show. Salt helps balance out the bitter and sweet elements of the margarita, and intensifies our perception of the drink’s aromas.
- Margarita is Spanish for “daisy,” and some people think that points to the margarita’s possible origins as a spin on another drink called a tequila daisy.
- The frozen margarita was invented in the 1970s by a 26-year-old restaurant owner named Mariano Martinez, who was inspired by a Slurpee machine he saw in a 7-Eleven. Today, his first ever frozen margarita machine is on display in the Smithsonian.
- People really do love margaritas: according to a recent Nielsen survey, more than half of all Americans say it’s their favorite cocktail.
- There’s even a World Margarita Championships held every August in Arizona.
Whether you’re on a beach or just dreaming of one, there really is no wrong way to enjoy a margarita. Happy National Margarita Day!