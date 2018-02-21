Celebrate National Margarita Day with these tasty facts

- alt or no salt, on the rocks or frozen, everyone loves a margarita. But here are some facts about the iconic tequila drink you might not know:

No one knows exactly when the margarita was invented, but it dates back to at least the 1950s, and maybe even earlier.

The classic margarita is just tequila, cointreau, lime juice, and ice… but nowadays you can get a margarita in just about any flavor you can dream up, from pomegranate to “melted popsicle.”

That salt on the rim isn’t just for show. Salt helps balance out the bitter and sweet elements of the margarita, and intensifies our perception of the drink’s aromas.

Margarita is Spanish for “daisy,” and some people think that points to the margarita’s possible origins as a spin on another drink called a tequila daisy.

The frozen margarita was invented in the 1970s by a 26-year-old restaurant owner named Mariano Martinez, who was inspired by a Slurpee machine he saw in a 7-Eleven. Today, his first ever frozen margarita machine is on display in the Smithsonian.

People really do love margaritas: according to a recent Nielsen survey, more than half of all Americans say it’s their favorite cocktail.

There’s even a World Margarita Championships held every August in Arizona.

Whether you’re on a beach or just dreaming of one, there really is no wrong way to enjoy a margarita. Happy National Margarita Day!