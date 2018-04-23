Five-year-old battling brain tumor gets ‘Transformers'-themed party

- Five-year-old Hudson Brown is battling a brain tumor. It’s been a tough fight, and to celebrate his last treatment, he’s getting the party of a lifetime: a Transformers party, including an appearance by his favorite Transformer, Bumblebee.

Hudson has been receiving proton therapy. He’s had 30 treatments in six weeks. Because the treatments focus on both the brain and the spine, Hudson has had to be sedated for each treatment, in order to make sure he is completely still.

“He’s a trooper, he’s our brave boy,” his mother, Megan Brown, told Fox 2 Detroit. “Mentally it has been tough and we’ve had some physical challenges too but he’s pulled through.”

As a reward for being brave through his entire treatment, Hudson got to ride in Bumblebee’s yellow Camaro, and hang out with Bumblebee in his Robot form. When he arrived at the hospital, he got to ring a special bell signifying the end of his treatment. Even cooler? A personalized message from Transformers star Mark Wahlberg congratulating Hudson and promising to meet him in person as soon as he can.