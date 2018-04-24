High school volleyball player with underdeveloped arm inspired by college football star

- A Florida high school volleyball player just completed his first season while refusing to let anything stop him from competing.

Robbie is 16-years-old, and he just finished his first season of playing JV volleyball. It may not sound like much, but there’s something different about Robbie: he has an underdeveloped arm.

He refuses to let that stop him, and he says he knows he has what it takes as an athlete, because he believes that he does.

“I always thought I was an athlete,” he told Fox 35 Orlando. “And I never let it stop me from doing what I wanted.”

Robbie says he’s inspired by football player Shaquem Griffin, who despite having one hand led the University of Central Florida to an undefeated season in 2017, and is expected to be selected in this year’s NFL draft.

Though Robbie isn’t quite ready to go pro just yet, he’s got his sights set on making the varsity team next season. Where he can go from there is anyone’s guess.