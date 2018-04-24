Obsessing over the royal wedding? It could be hazardous for your health

- Crazy about the royals? Can’t get enough updates on the royal wedding? A new report says obsessing over the royals could turn into an actual mental illness.

Don’t worry, mental health experts say that it’s OK to get infatuated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and all the details of their upcoming wedding. But they do have a warning: don’t lose track of reality.

Sue Varma, a psychiatrist at New York University’s Langone Medical Center told Reuters it’s OK to be a little nuts about the royals, but warns not to get too attached. If following Harry and Meghan’s every move is keeping you from taking care of responsibilities and enjoying your own life, it might be time to take a little step back from the glitz and glamour of Buckingham Palace.

In addition to getting overly attached, there’s also the issue that forming a bond with someone you don’t actually know leads to a relationship that’s undeniably one-sided. Varma also warns that spending too much time looking at any celebrity can lead to body image issues such as body dysmorphic disorder.

Bottom line: it’s OK to have a case of Royal Wedding fever. Just make sure you remember to take a break from the fantasy.