Woman recovering well after donating kidney to stranger

- Beth Ramirez has just done something extraordinary. She’s donated one of her kidneys to a complete stranger.

Ramirez says she was inspired when her daughter was diagnosed with an illness two years ago. Though she didn’t have any means of directly helping her own daughter, she knew she needed to put some good out into the world.

Soon after, Ramirez learned about live kidney donations, and decided this was what she wanted to do. Ramirez said some people asked why she would do it, or asked what if her daughter or another loved one needed a kidney later. But Ramirez says she had realized a universal truth: everyone is important to someone.

“There’s thousands of daughters that needs kidneys,” she told Fox 10 Phoenix. “And husbands and wives and mothers and dads that need kidneys.”

Ramirez underwent the procedure in February after many tests to ensure she would be healthy with just one kidney. She still doesn’t know who the recipient is, but they are alive and recovering thanks to her donation.

She points out that there are many people still on kidney waiting lists, and hopes her story will inspire more people to donate.