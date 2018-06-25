Young mothers empowered by pageant

- Eighteen-year-old Julieta and 17-year-old Antoinetta are preparing for a pageant, but not like the ones you’re used to seeing on TV. This pageant is the Woman to Woman Pageant for young mothers. It’s a way to help them feel empowered about their future.

The two women recently picked out their dresses for the competition.

“I think it’s cool. I think it’s amazing. It’s kind of like dress up,” Julieta told FOX 13 Tampa.

“We get an opportunity to be able to wear dresses and look pretty,” said Antoinetta.

Linda Stverak, the pageant director, says the pageant helps them see themselves as they truly are, and that a little bit of competition shows them they have what it takes to succeed.

The dresses are donated prom dresses. They expected to get around 80 dresses. Instead, the number was closer to 800.

The moms say getting to look beautiful on the outside makes them feel even better on the inside.