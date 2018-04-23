Ex-NFL kicker sparks outrage after holding gun in daughter's prom photo

Posted: Apr 23 2018 12:59PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) -- Retired NFL kicker Jay Feely sparked outrage after he tweeted a photo of himself armed with a gun between his daughter and her prom date.

The tweet read, "Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys."

The tweet prompted backlash online, with many arguing that the photo made light of female autonomy and gun violence.

Feely on Sunday tweeted that he "did not intend" for the photo "to be insensitive" and that he takes gun safety seriously.

Feely played for a number of team during his NFL career, including the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

