Ex-NFL kicker sparks outrage after holding gun in daughter's prom photo

(FOX NEWS) -- Retired NFL kicker Jay Feely sparked outrage after he tweeted a photo of himself armed with a gun between his daughter and her prom date.

The tweet read, "Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys."

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

The tweet prompted backlash online, with many arguing that the photo made light of female autonomy and gun violence.

Feely on Sunday tweeted that he "did not intend" for the photo "to be insensitive" and that he takes gun safety seriously.

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.

I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

Feely played for a number of team during his NFL career, including the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.