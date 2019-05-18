< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. LAPD officer makes trick shot to delight of neighborhood kids "The kids asked for it, so LAPD 'trickshotcop' had to deliver!" LAPD headquarters tweeted. "The kids asked for it, so LAPD 'trickshotcop' had to deliver!" LAPD headquarters tweeted. LOS ANGELES (FOX 29) - A group of young onlookers in Los Angeles were not expecting a local police officer to stun them on the basketball court, but stunned they were.

The Los Angeles Police Department officer sunk a half-court shot behind his back, sparking cheers from the crowd of kids.

"The kids asked for it, so LAPD 'trickshotcop' had to deliver!" LAPD headquarters tweeted.

And deliver he did. More Trending Stories

Dream of ruling from the Iron Throne? A real-life version is being auctioned off

'Perfect dog' Blue, former police bloodhound who had leg amputated due to cancer, needs new home

Pennsylvania nurse comforts 5-year-old patient after he wakes up from surgery Dream of ruling from the Iron Throne? A real-life version is being auctioned off

Do you dream of ruling over Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms atop the Iron Throne?

Part of that dream is now possible.

The Iron Throne which was created for the 2014 theatrical show, Game of Thrones: The Epic Fan Experience, is going up for auction this June. Dream of ruling from the Iron Throne? A real-life version is being auctioned off This particular Iron Throne may not have been the one featured in HBO's television series, but it is an exact replica which was commissioned by HBO and presented by George R.R. Martin. 'Perfect dog' Blue, former police bloodhound who had leg amputated due to cancer, needs new home

A 3-year-old former police bloodhound in Massachusetts needs a loving new home after losing one of his legs to cancer, forcing his retirement from the police force. She called him the "perfect dog."

"He has the personality of an older dog, where he really just wants to be with people. He wants to sit in your lap, but he just wants to curl up sort of like a big cat and wants to have his belly rubbed and have you to pet his ears. And there's all his extra floppy skin, of which he has a very large quantity," Pesek said. "He's just really kind of a perfect dog. He's just missing a leg." Pennsylvania nurse comforts 5-year-old patient after he wakes up from surgery

Anyone who is a nurse or knows one is aware that the profession is not an easy one.

Recently, a photo of a nurse comforting a distraught child after he woke up from surgery was shared on Facebook and it's melting hearts across the internet. Most Recent

Less fat, more fruit may cut risk of dying of breast cancer

Officials: PG&E equipment sparked California wildfire that killed 85

Warren unveils abortion rights platform following new laws

Judge: Ex-NFL players must see neurologists close to home

House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/fruit_generic_01_unsplash_jessica_ruscello_1558189918588_7287223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/fruit_generic_01_unsplash_jessica_ruscello_1558189918588_7287223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/fruit_generic_01_unsplash_jessica_ruscello_1558189918588_7287223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/fruit_generic_01_unsplash_jessica_ruscello_1558189918588_7287223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jessica&#x20;Ruscello&#x20;via&#x20;Unsplash&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Less fat, more fruit may cut risk of dying of breast cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/officials-pg-e-equipment-sparked-california-wildfire-that-killed-85" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/18/california_wildfires_trump_visit_05_111818_1542547618175_6415124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/18/california_wildfires_trump_visit_05_111818_1542547618175_6415124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/18/california_wildfires_trump_visit_05_111818_1542547618175_6415124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/18/california_wildfires_trump_visit_05_111818_1542547618175_6415124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/18/california_wildfires_trump_visit_05_111818_1542547618175_6415124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: PG&E equipment sparked California wildfire that killed 85</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/warren-unveils-abortion-rights-platform-following-new-laws-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Massachusetts&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Elizabeth&#x20;Warren&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chuck&#x20;Kennedy&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Warren unveils abortion rights platform following new laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/judge-ex-nfl-players-must-see-neurologists-close-to-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Adrian&#x20;Curiel&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Unsplash&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge: Ex-NFL players must see neurologists close to home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-approves-sweeping-bill-to-expand-gay-rights" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Samantha&#x20;Madera&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Philadelphia&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 