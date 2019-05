A group of young onlookers in Los Angeles were not expecting a local police officer to stun them on the basketball court, but stunned they were.

The Los Angeles Police Department officer sunk a half-court shot behind his back, sparking cheers from the crowd of kids.

The kids asked for it, so LAPD “trickshotcop” had to deliver! pic.twitter.com/mSn9C2emcj — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019

"The kids asked for it, so LAPD 'trickshotcop' had to deliver!" LAPD headquarters tweeted.

And deliver he did.