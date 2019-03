- Chocolate lovers, listen up!

The makers of Cadbury and Oreo are looking to hire four professional taste testers.

The lucky few who nab the coveted roles will be paid to test new products before they hit the market.

The job is being advertised by Mondelez International, whose brands include Cadbury, Oreo and Milka.

Applications for the UK-based position will be accepted through March 8.

A “passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection” are required.