FOX 29 Weather Authority: Holiday forecast

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The holiday weekend is upon us so what should you expect? The FOX 29 Weather Authority has you covered.
Cold rain will move into the area early on Christmas Eve morning. It could start as a little freezing rain north and west. A Freezing Rain Advisory has been issued for parts of our area, including Allentown and Reading. The Advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. and last until 9 a.m. Saturday morning. We will see late day clearing for the start of Hanukkah.
Christmas day will be mostly sunny with a low of 36 and high of 50 degree. Happy holidays!
