First snowfall of the season expected late Thursday into Friday

- The Philadelphia area will see our first snowfall late Thursday night into Friday morning. But what does it mean for your Friday morning commute?

Temperatures will start to fall on Thursday with wind chills only in the teens. On Thursday night, we will be below freezing, the cloud cover will thicken and the snow will move in.

It's not so much the amount of snow but the timing that may cause some issues. Light snow is expected to move into the area between 10 p.m. and midnight Thursday. By 4 a.m., snow the entire area will be seeing snow. By 8 a.m. Friday, the snow should be moving out.

The Delaware Valley will see about 1-2 inches of snow, South Jersey may see 2-3 inches and the Poconos will see the least amount of snow with this system.

We are tracking a Saturday storm but as of now the moisture looks like it will stay to the south.

