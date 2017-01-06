Second snowstorm to impact parts of the area Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Now that the first snowfall of the winter season has come and gone, the FOX 29 Weather Authority has turned its attention to a storm expected to reach the area Saturday.
Very sharp cut-off #snow totals Saturday's storm. Most #shore, Least farther inland @fox29philly #njwx #dewx #pawx pic.twitter.com/JCEF1CD0GC— Scott Williams (@ScottFox29) January 6, 2017
Originally only South Jersey and Delaware were expected to be impacted, resulting in Winter Storm Warnings and Watches from the national weather service for counties in southern New Jersey (Cape May) and Delaware (Sussex). There is potential for significant snowfall in these areas. The latest path could see the edges of the system reach the Philadelphia area.
The winter storm warnings for Sussex and Cape May Counties will be in effect from 1:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Saturday, and the National Weather Service is forecasting accumulations of 4-7 inches, or even as high as 10 inches near Delaware beaches. Light snow 1” or so will make it as far north and west as Philadelphia. The Lehigh Valley may see a coating to an inch of snow.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s with winds increasing to as high as 20 mph later in the day Saturday. Expect bitter cold wind chills in single digits by Sunday.
Future #windchills #bitter cold moving in #weekendweather @fox29philly news 5/6 PM pic.twitter.com/Yg1WoEFQ2m— Scott Williams (@ScottFox29) January 6, 2017