Light snow, wintry mix possible Saturday Weather Light snow, wintry mix possible Saturday Just one week after the area was covered in snow, we are looking at the possibility of snow again this Saturday.

Despite Thursday's warm up, winter seems to be returning with the winds of change, as blustery winds and dropping temperatures.

Behind the incoming cold front could be a little bit of snow that could lightly coat the area on Saturday.

The cold air will link up with a little bit of moisture, and bring a small amount of snow, and possibly a wintry mix later in the day Saturday. Only a coating to an inch of snow is expected.

Saturday should start off dry with a high of 32 and a low of 28.

The rest of the weekend and beginning of next week with highs in the 40s Sunday and Monday, and a high of 50 on Tuesday.

