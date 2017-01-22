Nor'easter storm tracks up east coast Monday Weather Nor'easter storm and bridge closure to impact Monday commuters Commuters can expect a challenging Monday with the incoming Nor'easter and Del. River bridge closure.

The developing storm system over the southeast U.S. is expected to track up the east coast Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, there was mist and drizzle but heavier rain is expected to come.

Monday will see the heaviest rain in the early morning to early afternoon. There are 1-2" and some 3" totals along the coast.

As for wind, high wind warnings were upgraded to warnings for eastern NJ. In southern Delaware, winder advisories were issued from the I-95 corridor and farther south.

Toward the Jersey Shore, wind gusts could go up to 60mph.

The winds allow for possible scattered power outages.

In Delaware and New Jersey, minor flooding is forecasted along the coasts and on the back bays.

On top of the weather to watch out for Monday, commuters' can expect additional delays from the Delaware River bridge construction.

The bridge was closed on Friday and will remain closed until it can be inspected and structure deficiencies can be properly fixed.

