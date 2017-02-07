Winter storm watch in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon

- A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for parts of the area.

Heavy snow is expected in eastern Pennsylvania and central and northern New Jersey. Some areas have potential for 6 or more inches.

A wintry mix will overspread the area from the west Wednesday night. The event will likely begin as snow north of the I-78 corridor. Elsewhere, rain will change over to snow from northwest to southeast late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Sleet may mix briefly during the transition from rain to snow. The snow could be heavy at times late Wednesday night and Thursday morning before tapering off from west to east during the afternoon Thursday.

The heavy snow and poor visibilities at times could make travel dangerous. Significant impacts to the Thursday

morning rush are likely.

Winds can reach up to 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and fall into the lower 30s by early Thursday morning.