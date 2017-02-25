Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Philadelphia

- Break out those rain coats and plan on some late day gusty storms in the Philadelphia area Saturday.

Meteorologist Scott Williams is tracking the showers and storms that are expected in the afternoon hours with gusty winds and brief downpours.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued until 8 p.m. The watch includes Philadelphia.

From 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. a line of storms will move in from the west to east. Its main threats are gusty damaging winds, brief downpours, and small hail.

The main window of opportunity for the storms will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Showers and storms on the move from west to east this afternoon and evening @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/UyPyejHuMo — Scott Williams (@ScottFox29) February 25, 2017

By Saturday evening, colder air will be making its way back into the overnight hours.

Sunday will experience a shift from spring back to winter with temperatures in the high 40s and wind chills feeling like 20-30 degrees.

Winter wind chills will be also be back for a February reality check Sunday morning.