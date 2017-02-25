Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Philadelphia

Posted:Feb 25 2017 12:59PM EST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 02:01PM EST

PHILADLEPHIA (WTXF) - Break out those rain coats and plan on some late day gusty storms in the Philadelphia area Saturday. 

Meteorologist Scott Williams is tracking the showers and storms that are expected in the afternoon hours with gusty winds and brief downpours. 

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued until 8 p.m. The watch includes Philadelphia.

From 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. a line of storms will move in from the west to east.  Its main threats are gusty damaging winds, brief downpours, and small hail. 

The main window of opportunity for the storms will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

By Saturday evening, colder air will be making its way back into the overnight hours. 

Sunday will experience a shift from spring back to winter with temperatures in the high 40s and wind chills feeling like 20-30 degrees.

Winter wind chills will be also be back for a February reality check Sunday morning. 

