Wednesday weather: Possible record highs, strong storms

- Grab your umbrella and your seat belt. Wednesday’s weather is expected to bring many changes.

First on the meteorological menu is a round of rain that has started moving through our area late Wednesday morning.

Berks County and Allentown have already seen the precipitation from the system. This rain could miss Philadelphia, as it heads north and west of the city.

In the meantime, temperatures that started only in the 50s will reach the mid-70s and we could break records.

The average high temperature for Philadelphia is only 47.

The record highs for March 1 are 76 in Philadelphia, 75 in Wilmington, 74 in Reading and Trenton, 72 in Atlantic City and 67 in Allentown.

Then, a cold front will move through and bring strong storms across the region between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Be prepared for damaging winds more than 60 mph, frequent lightning, possible hail and maybe flooding in areas with poor drainage.

A severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lancaster County until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday’s high temperature will come early and it’ll only be about 50 degrees.

There’s snow possible Friday morning. Then, we’ll have a cold weekend before another warm-up at the beginning of next week.

