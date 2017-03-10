Snowfall begins as Arctic air moves into region Weather Snowfall begins as Arctic air moves into region Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the region until the early afternoon Friday as snowfall makes its way to the area after another warm stretch

A fast moving cold front helped drop temperatures overnight, allowing expected rain to turn over to a wet snow.

The storm will move from northwest to southeast, and snow will start spreading into the Philadelphia area by 5 a.m. It should around noon for most, with the steadiest snowfall coming between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Accumulating snow is a possibility, especially on grassy surfaces since the pavement is still pretty warm. Most of the area is only looking at about 1-3 inches of snow, or less, with the exception of the Poconos, where they could see upwards of three inches.

After Friday's snowfall, the Arctic air rushes in and will stay with us through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday shouldn’t get above the mid-30s.

For Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, dress for the cold on Market Street or watch it in the warmth of your home, noon-3 p.m. here on FOX 29. For the start, there will be some sun but breezy. Temperatures will be in the 20s for the start, with the wind chill in the teens. The high should be 36 but there won’t be snow.

Then, look out for another storm. There’s a possibility on Tuesday.