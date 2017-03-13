Nor'easter hits, Blizzard Warnings in some counties

- A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Philadelphia’s northern and western suburbs through Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall 8-11am. Snow rates in the Blizzard Warning area will be 2-4” an hour at times.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for much of Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Mercer Counties. The Warnings are in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued for most of the area. The National Weather Service says that means "the heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility, and additional power outages."

At 5am, FOX 29’s Sue Serio reported a variety of snow, sleet and rain – depending where you are.

There are watches and warnings all over. Most of us will be getting significant snow, especially north and west of Philadelphia. The I-95 corridor is expected to get 6-10 inches of snow – more to the north and less to the south.

Temperatures ranged from the 20s in the Lehigh Valley and Reading, to about freezing along the I-95 corridor, to 45 degrees in Wildwood, NJ.

Winds are picking up and could cause power outages.

Sue said she expects the height of the storm is expected to be 8-11am.

At 4:30pm, FOX 29 meteorologist Scott Williams reported Center City had a wintry mix of sleet and snow. About 2 inches of snow had fallen. Market Street was icy and dicey, and wind gusts were up to 20mph.

Just after 4:30, FOX 29's Lauren Johnson was in rain outside a Wawa in Folsom, Delaware County, and crews were cleaning up the mess from earlier snow.

TOTALS:

The sweet spot with this Nor'easter lies further to the north in the Poconos and Lehigh where there is potential for 16-24 inches of snow.

Next in line is the northwest suburbs who could see 12-15 inches, followed by the city, where residents are looking at 6-10 inches to a foot of snow. Philadelphia is also facing the potential for a wintry mix of some sleet and rain, which could help keep the totals on the lower end.

Over in New Jersey, residents along the New Jersey Turnpike and I-295 could see 6-8 inches, while coastal New Jersey is looking at 4-8 inches before possibly mixing with sleet and becoming all rain.

Shore towns are looking at a coating to 4 inches before the snow begins to mix or changes to rain.

TEMPERATURES:

With this system, as we have seen in with previous storms this winter, the temperature is toeing the line between giving us more rain and less snow.

Tuesday's is expected to get up to 34 degrees, with a low of just 31, leaving us hanging at just about freezing for most of the area for most of the day. Wednesday will continue to be cloudy, with a high of 32 keeping the flurries around.

WIND:

There are High Wind Warnings for Cape May and Sussex counties, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Winds will peak between mid-morning and early afternoon.

Winds inland could gust as high as 40mph, while winds along the coast could gust as high as 50-60 mph.

Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines, and scattered power outages are expected.

COASTAL FLOODING:

There will be a Coastal Flood Warning for New Jersey and Delaware shore areas, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday. High tide is expected 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, and should bring moderate flooding..

Further north, Blizzard Warnings have been issued for Ocean and Monmouth counties, up to New York, 8pm Monday to 6pm Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency in anticipation of the Nor’easter. That includes speed restrictions on the Turnpike and all area highways, plus increases protections for consumers from price-gouging.

New Jersey drivers are being urged to stay off the roads. Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency, noting the storm was expected to create dangerous travel conditions across the Garden State.

In Delaware, lawmakers canceled Tuesday's legislative session, They were scheduled to reconvene after a weeks-long break for a budget committee hearing.

To our north, the storm is expected to dump 1-2 feet of snow on the New York City metro area with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.