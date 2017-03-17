Weekend clipper system could bring a little more snow Weather Weekend clipper system could bring a little more snow A clipper system making its way towards our area could bring a little more snow to parts of our area over the weekend.

- A clipper system making its way towards our area could bring a little more snow to parts of our area over the weekend.

Don't worry, the amounts are expected to be low, and should bring more of a wintry mix and rain for most of the area.

Precipitation should begin to reach the area early Saturday morning, bringing that wintry mix to areas along I-95. Parts of South Jersey and Delaware will see more rain than anything else, with temperatures starting off in the 40s Saturday.

Colder air will move into the area from the west later Saturday and into Sunday morning, turning some of the precipitation into a little bit of snow.

The Philadelphia area could see about an inch, while the southern parts of the area will see just a coating if anything.

Areas of the Poconos could see about 2-4 inches depending on what time the precipitation turns to snow.

Other than cold spots over the weekend, we are looking at temperatures in the 40s and 50s heading into next week.