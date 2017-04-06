Showers, storms expected to impact area Thursday Weather Showers, storms to impact area Thursday Parts of our area could see severe weather on Thursday. South Jersey and Delaware have an increased threat. Threats include damaging winds, flooding, hail and an isolated tornado.

Much of the area will see showers and storms 3 a.m.- 8a.m. Thursday morning. From noon-4 p.m., we could see some gusty storms. Rain lingers but tapers into the evening. According to FOX 29's Scott Williams, we may see 1-2" of rain. Expect clouds and spotty showers into Friday with a high of only 50.

Saturday will be in the 50s and Sunday will be in 60s. Next week we will have a warm up with temperatures in the 70s.

