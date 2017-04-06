Showers, storms expected to impact area Thursday

Posted:Apr 06 2017 06:58AM EDT

Updated:Apr 06 2017 08:22AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Parts of our area could see severe weather on Thursday. South Jersey and Delaware have an increased threat. Threats include damaging winds, flooding, hail and an isolated tornado. 

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 Weather Authority App

Much of the area will see showers and storms 3 a.m.- 8a.m. Thursday morning.  From noon-4 p.m., we could see some gusty storms. Rain lingers but tapers into the evening.  According to FOX 29's Scott Williams, we may see 1-2" of rain. Expect clouds and spotty showers into Friday with a high of only 50. 

WEATHER AUTHORITY: Current Conditions from FOX 29 

Saturday will be in the 50s and Sunday will be in 60s. Next week we will have a warm up with temperatures in the 70s.

Tune into the latest on Good Philadelphia starting at 4 a.m. WATCH LIVE HERE.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories