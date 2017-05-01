Severe weather possible Monday night

- While Philadelphians are happy things are back in the 80s, the warmer temps are bringing the potential for severe weather Monday night.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a system moving in towards the Philadelphia area from the western part of Pennsylvania.

FOX 29's Mike Masco reported Monday afternoon that Philadelphia and areas to the north and west of the city were facing an enhanced risk for severe weather this evening.

Some severe weather could reach the area after 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, out in the western part of the state, Tornado watches were issued in association with the same system that is expected to reach our parts of the Philadelphia area on Monday night.

#Tornado Watch issued in parts of #PA .. Those storms headed east..tracking the line at 5 @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/LUnqDpNEZV — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) May 1, 2017

After the storms, Tuesday’s high should only get to about 74.

