Rainy morning kicks off a damp Friday, thunderstorms possible Weather Rainy morning kicks off a damp Friday Philadelphia and the surrounding areas are looking at a wet Friday morning as rain moves into the area.

Friday's high is expected to get to about 70 despite the morning moisture, but most of the rain should clear up around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms for some, along with heavy downpours in several areas. Heavy rain is expected to continue on and off throughout the morning.

Afternoon showers will be a possibility as things stay damp into tonight.

The showers are expected to return for a mild day on Saturday, but Sunday looks like it will be cooler and dry!

