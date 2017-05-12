Mother's Day Weekend Forecast: Rain Saturday, sun on Sunday Weather Mother's Day Weekend Forecast: Rain Saturday, sun on Sunday Mother's Day weekend is here, and while your surprises for mom may bring a tear to her eye, Saturday's forecast could very well bring tears to yours.

- Mother's Day weekend is here, and while your surprises for mom may bring a tear to her eye, Saturday's forecast could very well bring tears to yours.

We are looking at a split weekend, with one dreary day of rain, and a mild day filled with sunshine.

Saturday is shaping up to be a wet one, as a coastal system moves into the region, keeping the temperature cool, as it has been all week. The high will only be around 55 degrees for the day, as the rain puts a damp on weekend activities including the Dad Vail Regatta.

Sunday will bring much more sunshine, and also bring temperatures back into the upper 60s with a high of 68.

After this weekend, things really start to heat up as we reach mid-May. Monday and Tuesday will start things off in the 70s, but come Wednesday and Thursday, the Heat is on! We could see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Make sure you spend some time outside with mom on Sunday, thanks to a little gift from Mother Nature!