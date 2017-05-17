Heat, humidity here to stay until the weekend

- Break out your shorts and short sleeve shirts, the heat is here! A high-pressure front has moved offshore, just off Bermuda, hence the name 'Bermuda High.'

Southwesterly winds are moving in Wednesday, bring in the humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. The pattern is a typical summertime set-up, but we're more than a month away for summer!

Wednesday, Philadelphia is expected to approach the record high of 92 degrees, which was set back in 1974. The heat will carry into Thursday, where the city will approach the record high of 94 degrees.

By the weekend we could get some relief from the heat as early as Friday afternoon. Friday's high could reach 89 to 90 degrees, and storms are possible in the afternoon.

After that, the weekend looks to be much cooler with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s!

So, if you're heading outside today, try to keep cool, a much more pleasant weekend is almost here!