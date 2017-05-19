Friday's high temp could mark first heat wave of 2017

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Friday could mark the end of this year's first official heat wave, should we reach a high temperature of 90 degrees in Philadelphia.
After Wednesday and Thursday's highs approached records in the mid-90s, Friday was expected to bring more of the same.
Along with the heat, the humidity is here, and will hang around until winds change from a North Westerly direction that has been bringing in humidity from the Gulf of Mexico.
Friday we are looking at a high of 90, but the cooler air is on the way. A cold from is expected to move through the Midwest Friday, and bring cooler temps to our area by Saturday morning.
With the cold front comes a chance of severe storms overnight into Saturday morning, though the risk is only marginal for more southern parts of the area.
Saturday looks to be much cooler with a high of 72, followed by another mild day on Sunday with a high of 70.
The next real threat of rain comes on Monday, although most of next week looks to be more mild with highs in the 70s!