Friday's high temp could mark first heat wave of 2017 Weather Friday's high temp could mark first heat wave of 2017 Friday could mark the end of this year's first official heat wave, should we reach a high temperature of 90 degrees in Philadelphia.

After Wednesday and Thursday's highs approached records in the mid-90s, Friday was expected to bring more of the same.

Along with the heat, the humidity is here, and will hang around until winds change from a North Westerly direction that has been bringing in humidity from the Gulf of Mexico.

Friday we are looking at a high of 90, but the cooler air is on the way. A cold from is expected to move through the Midwest Friday, and bring cooler temps to our area by Saturday morning.

With the cold front comes a chance of severe storms overnight into Saturday morning, though the risk is only marginal for more southern parts of the area.

Saturday looks to be much cooler with a high of 72, followed by another mild day on Sunday with a high of 70.

The next real threat of rain comes on Monday, although most of next week looks to be more mild with highs in the 70s!