Memorial Day Weekend: Mix of sun, clouds with a chance of rain

- Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, and to many people that marks the unofficial start of summer!

The holiday weekend weather isn't too far from summery, but the forecast seems to be a bit of a mixed bag.

While the weather won't be perfect all three days, but it also won't be a washout!

Saturday looks to be the most pleasant day both in the city and down the shore with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine after a wet week.

Sunday, the forecast takes a bit of a turn bringing more clouds and cooler temps with highs in the mid-60s toward the shore and low 70s in the city and suburbs.

Headed to the shore? Pack sunscreen, & a sweatshirt. A few showers here & there, but you'll get your beach time! pic.twitter.com/h5zI25ovBQ — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) May 26, 2017

Memorial Day looks to be the warmest day of the holiday weekend, but with the warmth comes a higher chance of showers for those who hoped to spend the day outdoors.

